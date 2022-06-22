James Beattie on boosting Wigan Athletic - at both ends!

The Latics assistant boss has been lauded for his role in Will Keane and Callum Lang's remarkable numbers in the title-winning campaign.

Keane and Lang contributed 45 goals and 14 assists between them, with both players - along with boss Leam Richardson - regularly acknowledging Beattie's role behind the scenes.

For the former Everton and England striker, his reward is seeing the players thrive out on the field.

James Beattie

"The pinnacle for me is seeing the lads take on board what I give them and getting better," Beattie said.

"They don't have to take it, it's up to them. But obviously the experience I have, and the playing career I had, lends to forward players.

"We all want these lads to go on and play at a higher level - whether that's with Wigan or elsewhere.

"That's my character, that's the person I am, and that's one of the things that drives me most."

Not that his influence is being felt at only one end of the pitch.

"It's not just that...I've taught Jack Whatmough a couple of little tricks, on what used to annoy me as a centre-forward," he revealed.

"But they're a great bunch, a great set of lads, and they're all desperate to take on as much information as they can to be the best players they possibly can."

Latics return to Christopher Park for pre-season at the end of this week, before embarking on a short training camp in Spain.

And Beattie wants them to retain the feel-good factor from a season that will go down in club folklore.

"The lads need to enjoy what they've already achieved, because it doesn't last forever," he added.

"Next season might be a really tough season, who knows?

"But what we will do is stick together and keep doing things the right way.

"We'll keep pushing Mal (Brannigan, CEO) and the board, we'll keep pushing in the right direction, and everyone knows our hearts are in the right place.