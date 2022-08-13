James McClean calls out sectarian abuse from 'fans in the Wigan Athletic end'

The Ireland international was seen gesticulating in the direction of the crowd during Saturday's game.
And he later took to social media to explain the circumstances.
"To shed some light on the situation at half-time today, few vermin (grown men) in the home end decide to go to a game of football to shout sectarian abuse and sing a song that celebrates the death of Catholics all first half at me," he posted on Instagram. "Not regulars by the way, which make their actions more pathetic."
McClean has regularly been the subject of sectarian abuse from opposition supporters, both during his two spells with Latics and also his time at other clubs.
But this is the first time it’s involved abuse from the home end of the stadium.