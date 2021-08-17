James McClean completes Wigan Athletic return

James McClean in his first stint for Wigan Athletic

The Republic of Ireland international – who was named the Club’s 2014-15 Player of the Year – was at the DW Stadium for tonight's game against Wycombe.

He has signed a one-year deal after Latics paid an undisclosed fee to Stoke City.

McClean, 32, donated £5,000 to the Wigan Athletic Supporters’ Club Crowdfunder last year as the Club’s supporters raised over £750,000 to save Latics, prior to the acquisition of the club by Phoenix 2021 Limited.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James McClean at the DW Stadium tonight

He played more than 300 appearances across the Premier League and the Championship, bringing vast experience and quality to Leam Richardson, who had earlier said he wants to make six more signings.