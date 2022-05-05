James McClean delivers strong hint on Wigan Athletic future

The 33-year-old rejoined Latics last summer from Stoke, and capped a dream campaign with a League One title winners' medal as well as being named in the EFL 'Team of the Year'.

His contract was only for an initial 12 months but, with the way things have gone, McClean is desperate to extend his second stint at the DW.

"That's something I will obviously sit down and speak with the chairman and the owners," said McClean.

"But I absolutely love it here, everybody knows that, and there's no place I'd rather be than here.

"Coming back after a tough year last year, for personal reasons, was exactly what I needed.

"To finish the first spell the way we did (in 2015), and to put that right this year, it just feels right.

"The club has looked after me and my family from day one, we absolutely love it here.

"And I haven't got any other plans to go anywhere else."

McClean's first spell with Latics ended in relegation from the Championship in 2015, which led to him joining West Brom.

After three years at the Hawthorns, he spent a similar amount of time at Stoke, before jumping at the chance to 'right a wrong' at Wigan.

"The last time I was here, I was part of the team that got relegated to League One," he added.

"So for me personally to be part of the team that's got this club back into the Championship, it feels like I've righted a wrong.

"After speaking to the manager, and seeing the signings the club had already made, I could see the ambition here.

"And to finish the season as league champions, it's a great feeling."

McClean is currently away in Las Vegas with the rest of the victorious Latics squad.