James McClean left to reflect on a 'long day' after helping Latics hold Blackburn

It was an eventful few hours for McClean, whose day had started by watching his wife Erin give birth to the couple's fourth child, Mia Rose.

After checking mum and baby were okay, the Irishman made the dash to Ewood Park to play the 90 minutes in the 0-0 draw.

James McClean in action for Latics at Blackburn

"It's been a long day, for starters, but look, if I was to complain, I'd probably get a slap from my missus," McClean laughed.

"She's the one who's done all the hard work, and she's been absolutely brilliant.

"A fourth baby is really nice, it's been a really good day.

"I was already outnumbered in the house, but she's obviously the boss now.

"It's been a special day, but to come here and get a good result tops it off."

Boss Shaun Maloney revealed McClean made the game with only minutes to spare.

"Yeah, amazing for him and his family, his wife gave birth, and he just made the pre-match meeting, he got here at five to six,” Maloney said.

"For him to come here and play the way he did, he was a warrior out there.

"He played in a position where he had to cover probably the most ground of anyone, and physically he looks the same as he did 10 years ago.

"Huge credit to him, he always wanted to play, assuming his wife and baby were okay.

