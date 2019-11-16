Joe Gelhardt commits future to Wigan Athletic!

Wigan Athletic starlet Joe Gelhardt has signed a new long-term contract at the DW Stadium.

The 17-year-old, who recently captained the England Under-18 side, was fast-tracked into the first-team squad this season by boss Paul Cook.

And he scored his first senior goal in the 2-2 draw at Hull, one of eight appearances off the bench.

“Creating a pathway from academy to first team is a priority of our manager and our owners and Joe is certainly a talent that has benefited from that philosophy,” said executive chairman Darren Royle.

“He is an exciting talent who has already shown this season what he can bring to this football club.

“Joe, his family and his representatives believe Wigan Athletic is the best place for Joe to continue his development and play football.

“I must once again place on record my gratitude to the club’s CEO Jonathan Jackson for his long-term belief in the development of our own young players, which is continuing to bear fruits and to our academy manager Gregor Rioch, Kenny Williams [Head of Academy Recruitment] and the staff at the academy for their hard work with all of our young players on a daily basis.

"I know this is news our academy staff will celebrate as another achievement and recognition of their passion for their work.”