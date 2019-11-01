Joe Williams loving Wigan Athletic's home comforts!

Joe Williams admits an added extra of joining Wigan Athletic is being able to enjoy the home comforts of ‘Fortress DW’!

Latics host Swansea this weekend looking to improve what is already the third best home record in the Championship.

Indeed, only four away teams have won at the DW in the league since the start of last season.

And Williams admits it’s great now being part of such a solid unit.

“Before I came here I knew about the home record here, and how tough it was for away teams,” he told the Wigan Post.

“And playing here is brilliant to be on the ‘right’ side of now.

“I’ve been buzzing with the way we’ve started at home, and we need to keep that going now with two games before the next international break.

“Obviously we need to crack the away form, and I don’t think we’re far off that.

“In the meantime we need to keep as solid as we can at home, and make it as difficult as we can for away teams.”

Latics have kept four clean sheets on the bounce at home, winning their last three outings – in contrast to their continued woe on the road.

“The last couple of away performances have been really good, some good signs, and we should have had more points,” added Williams.

“We’ve taken the positives out of them, and we just want to get those wins now to back that up.

“If you look at the stats – the amount of chances we’re creating and shots we’re having – it shows we’re playing well.

“You’ve got to keep going, and our luck will change at some point. If we can keep the level of performance up, we’ll move up the league.”