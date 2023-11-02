Jordan Jones has double reason to be up for Wigan Athletic's return trip to Exeter

Jordan Jones has double reason to be relishing Wigan Athletic's first-round trip to Exeter this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firstly, the 29-year-old made his professional debut for Middlesbrough in the competition just over a decade ago.

"I made my Middlesbrough debut in the FA Cup against Hastings, many moons ago," he smiled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Jones is hoping for a repeat of his match-clinching goal at Exeter a fortnight ago when Latics return to Devon in the FA Cup this weekend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That makes me feel really old now, I was 18 at the time, and it was obviously a very special day for me.

"We won 4-1, and I should have had a penalty in the last minute but that's for another day..."

Secondly, it's a return to the ground where he has just received confirmation that scored his first goal for Latics less than a fortnight ago, a heavily deflected strike in Latics' 2-0 victory.

"I was adamant it was my goal, and thankfully the referee put it down as my goal," he laughed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The EFL have agreed with that, as everyone should have done from the start, so it's mine!"

Of more importance is the prospect of progressing in the FA Cup

"The FA Cup is a massive competition that everyone wants to be progressing in," said Jones, who is one of the senior figures in the youngest squad in the EFL.

"We'll be doing everything we can to get the win and do everything we can to get through to the next round.

"We have got a very young squad here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Especially after the other night (the 3-2 home defeat against Charlton), there were a lot of people in the dressing room who were down - myself included.

"But in football it's important to never get too high when things are going well, and never get too low when things aren't going well.

"That's what I'm trying to get into with the younger boys, football is a rollercoaster...and you only need to look at my career to see that.

"It's important not to get too emotional, and to try to stay in the middle as much as you can.