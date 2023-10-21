Jordan Jones on joy of ending more than two years of hurt at Wigan Athletic
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Northern Ireland winger has cut a frustrated figure for the vast majority of the 28 months since joining from Rangers in the summer of 2021.
He has spent most of that time out on loan, at St Mirren and Kilmarnock, before being brought back into the fold by Shaun Maloney at the beginning of the season.
After an encouraging display in the recent EFL Trophy victory over Fleetwood, Jones now has his first goal in Latics colours.
Which linked to scenes of euphoria in stoppage-time as he was mobbed by team-mates and management alike.
"It's absolutely brilliant, I've waited more than two years for that moment," he said.
"I'm just so proud and very happy, because I've come through a lot to get here.
"And I'd just like to thank all my team-mates and the staff for all the support they've given me.
"But it was worth it to have those celebrations at the end, and even more so because it meant the three points.
"I've been to some dark places in the last couple of years.
"I just tried to keep going, keep working hard.
"It's probably the most emotional I've ever been on a football field, to be honest.
"Stuff like that, it's really not like me, but what a feeling."
After leading from the 10th minute through Martial Godo's cool finish, Latics had to withstand a real onslaught from the hosts in the second half before cementing a much-needed win.
"I thought everyone was outstanding, especially in that second half," added Jones.
"Probably not in the way we usually play the game, with our liquid football.
"But the way we all work so hard for each other, and we deserved the victory.
"Despite the recent results, we've always had internal confidence in ourselves.
"And I think we've been really hard done by in a few of the games.
"To be honest, those wins are probably more special, because you know the whole team has worked so hard for each other, and the management.
"Everyone just pulls for each other, and to be able to get everyone together in the celebration, it was just mental."