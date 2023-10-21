Jordan Jones on joy of ending more than two years of hurt at Wigan Athletic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Northern Ireland winger has cut a frustrated figure for the vast majority of the 28 months since joining from Rangers in the summer of 2021.

He has spent most of that time out on loan, at St Mirren and Kilmarnock, before being brought back into the fold by Shaun Maloney at the beginning of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Jones' first goal for Latics was the match-clincher at Exeter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an encouraging display in the recent EFL Trophy victory over Fleetwood, Jones now has his first goal in Latics colours.

Which linked to scenes of euphoria in stoppage-time as he was mobbed by team-mates and management alike.

"It's absolutely brilliant, I've waited more than two years for that moment," he said.

"I'm just so proud and very happy, because I've come through a lot to get here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I'd just like to thank all my team-mates and the staff for all the support they've given me.

"But it was worth it to have those celebrations at the end, and even more so because it meant the three points.

"I've been to some dark places in the last couple of years.

"I just tried to keep going, keep working hard.

"It's probably the most emotional I've ever been on a football field, to be honest.

"Stuff like that, it's really not like me, but what a feeling."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After leading from the 10th minute through Martial Godo's cool finish, Latics had to withstand a real onslaught from the hosts in the second half before cementing a much-needed win.

"I thought everyone was outstanding, especially in that second half," added Jones.

"Probably not in the way we usually play the game, with our liquid football.

"But the way we all work so hard for each other, and we deserved the victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Despite the recent results, we've always had internal confidence in ourselves.

"And I think we've been really hard done by in a few of the games.

"To be honest, those wins are probably more special, because you know the whole team has worked so hard for each other, and the management.