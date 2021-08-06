Jordan Jones waited for Wigan Athletic double thumbs-up

Jordan Jones at Christopher Park

Not only did the Northern Ireland winger get the ‘come-on’ from Max Power, his team-mate last season during a loan spell at Sunderland.

But he also received a glowing endorsement from ex-Latics centre-back Leon Balogun, one of his team-mates at parent club Rangers.

“Max used to speak highly of this club when we came here last season with Sunderland,” said Jones. “He was always very complimentary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I also spoke to Leon Balogun at Rangers, who was really complimentary and said it is full of good people.

“Everyone who I’ve spoken to has been really positive, especially at the minute.

‘The club went through a bit of struggle last year, but with the new owners and with Leam (Richardson) in charge, I think it’s a good time to be here.”

Jones should certainly be able to find his bearings nice and early, with Latics’ opening fixture of the season coming on failiar ground at Sunderland this weekend.

“I’m buzzing, I can’t wait,” acknowledged Jones, who is from nearby Redcar.

“Sunderland was quite a successful loan spell for me and the fans were really positive towards me.

“I am looking forward to going there, but it could be a lot different on the day!”