Josh Magennis on what Portsmouth win means for future of Wigan Athletic

Josh Magennis marked his 500th career league game with the winning goal at Portsmouth at the weekend

Latics gatecrashed the promotion party at Fratton Park, with Magennis firing what proved to be the winner after coming on as a second-half substitute.

The result continued Latics' fantastic record against the sides at the top end of the table, following wins over Bolton (twice), Peterborough (twice), Derby, Oxford, Lincoln and Blackpool.

Barnsley are the only team in the top eight to avoid defeat against Latics, who had Charlie Hughes sent off in the opening quarter of the narrow defeat at the DW, before deservedly drawing the return at Oakwell.

And Magennis feels Latics' ability to go toe-to-toe against the elite bodes well for next season, when they won't be hamstrung by a points deduction and the transfer embargo will have been lifted.

“Throughout the course of the season, we’ve proven against the so-called bigger teams that we can put in a performance," said Magennis. "And there’s no better place to do that than the home of the champions of League One this season.

"You always want to compete against the best at your level, and throughout the course of the season, Portsmouth have proved to be that.

"It was up to us to do that, and the first half was probably some of the best football we've produced all season, we caused them lots and lots of problems.

"We also had to show the other side in the second half, when we needed to show our fight and desire, not just to hold on but to see them game out.

"I thought the performance had everything, and if we hadn't won it would have been a tough one to take.

"To beat the champions in their own patch is massive, and hopefully there will be more days like this next season and beyond."

The win means Latics have picked up seven points from a possible nine against three in-form sides in Pompey, Charlton and Lincoln, showing they are far from resting on the laurels of having secured League One safety last month.

“The standards set by the gaffer for Wigan Athletic and his team is that every game is a massive game," said the Northern Ireland international.

"It’s up to us to live up to those expectations, and we showed that.

"Maybe some people would have looked at the game and thought we had nothing to play for - but that wasn't the case, we had everything to play for, we were playing for pride and the respect of each other and ourselves."

Magennis' goal was also the icing on the cake on a personal level, as it marked the 500th league game of his career.

"I wasn't aware of that, but it's a nice way to round the day off," Magennis added. "It's been a long old career, and there's no way I'm stopping while I'm still enjoying it.

"My role and responsibilities have changed a lot this season, I've not played as much, whether that's been through lack of form or just the way the gaffer's seen it.