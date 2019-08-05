Kieffer Moore joins Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic have confirmed the signing of striker Kieffer Moore from Barnsley on a three-year deal.

Latics agreed an undisclosed fee - believed to be £2.5million, rising to £3million with add-ons - with the Tykes for Moore’s services,

And the 26-year-old, who has scored 36 goals over the course of the past two campaigns, will train with his new team-mates for the time on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s clash with Preston North End.

Moore began his career with amateur side Paignton Saints before spells with Truro City and Dorchester Town in non-league preceded a move to then Championship side Yeovil Town in 2013.

Following a two-year spell with the Glovers, Moore spent a brief period in Norway with Viking FK before moving to Forest Green Rovers in 2016.

A loan spell with Torquay United followed and Moore impressed at Plainmoor, securing a move to Ipswich Town as a result.

Moore’s professional career was kickstarted by a loan to Rotherham in July 2017, as he scored 13 goals and made five assists in 24 appearances, prompting Barnsley to add him to their squad in January 2018.

Since his move to Oakwell, he's scored 23 times in 55 appearances, being named in the PFA League One Team of the Year last season as the Tykes won promotion to the Championship.