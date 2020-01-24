'Lack of quality costing us', admits Wigan Athletic star

Nathan Byrne has called on the Wigan Athletic players to find an extra 20 per cent more quality to give themselves a fighting chance of avoiding the drop back to League One.

Saturday’s defeat at Swansea means Latics have won just one of their last 17 matches – with only 18 games of the campaign remaining.

The buffer to safety was extended to five points on Monday night, with relegation rivals Stoke surprisingly winning at table-topping West Brom.

With Latics not in action this weekend due scheduled opponents Sheffield Wednesday being involved in FA Cup action, they could be eight points adrift by the time they next take to the field.

And Byrne says the time for action is right here, right now.

“All the boys know we probably have to give an extra 20 per cent more quality,” he told the Wigan Observer.

“It’s not the effort that’s in doubt, I think everyone can see that.

“The group of boys give everything every time we take to the field, the work ethic has never been under par.

“It’s just been down to lack of quality, simple as that, and we know that.”

Byrne was one of the few to do himself justice at Swansea, with his well-taken early goal putting the visitors ahead before the inevitable collapse after the break.

“It’s been the story of our season,” the former Tottenham junior acknowledged.

“We’ve managed to take the lead in 60 or 70 per cent of our games, but yet again we’ve not managed to build on that and we’ve conceded sloppy goals.

“We’ve got to change something, as a team and as a squad, and step up as a group.

“I think people can see we don’t struggle getting to the final third.

“It’s just that final pass, that final finish, that we all need to work on.

“In a division as tight as the Championship, that is the difference between getting results and not.”

Byrne also admitted the forthcoming weekend off was not ideal

“Not really, we just want to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible,” he added. “You can’t do that if you’re not playing matches.

“We’ll spend the time working as hard as we can to try to put things right.”