Late lapses 'in the backs of our minds', admits Wigan Athletic star

Kal Naismith admits Wigan Athletic have to overcome a mental barrier after suffering late agony in their last three matches.

Latics have shipped goals after the 85th-minute mark three times on the spin – twice in stoppage-time – which has seen four precious points slip away.

On all three occasions – the trips to Derby and Bristol City, and last Saturday’s visit of Swansea – Latics missed crucial chances to gain control of the game, before their defence cracked.

And ahead of this weekend’s visit of Brentford, Naismith is well aware it cannot keep happening.

“I honestly can’t believe we didn’t get anything on Saturday, I thought the lads were great against Swansea,” he said.

“But we’re saying that so much at the moment – unlucky, unlucky, unlucky – you start to wonder if it is luck or something else?

“We know as a squad we need to see games out better, and take our chances more.

“This league is so tight, so 50/50, when you have your chances you have to take them.

“Goals change games, and that’s it.

“Work rate and energy and all that’s good, but you have to score goals to win games.”

When asked whether there was a fear factor setting in, Naismith replied: “I don’t know if it’s fear. But it’s definitely something in the back of your mind.

"You miss a chance, and it plants that little seed: ‘Oh no, we should be 1-0 up, 2-0 up, is this going to happen again?’

“If you manage to score that second goal, it also drains the opposition, it kills them off.

“But if not, if they’re being given encouragement to stay in the game, you’re giving them a helping hand at the same time.”