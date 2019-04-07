Bristol City 2 Wigan Athletic 2: Social media reaction

The social media reaction to Wigan Athletic’s two-all draw against Bristol City.

Substitute Anthony Pilkington scored at the death to help Wigan Athletic earn a vital point at Ashton Gate.

Reece James’ spectacular long-range effort had given Latics a deserved 37th minute lead before Bristol City scored twice in three-minutes to turn the game on its head.

It was looking increasingly likely that Latics’ misery on the road would continue but substitute Pilkington stabbed home a 93rd-minute equaliser to rescue a point.

With Rotherham United, Millwall and Birmingham all winning, it could prove to be an priceless result at the end of the campaign.

Latics moved to 19th place following the 2-2 draw, and still sit two points above the drop zone with six games remaining.

Wigan fans acknowledged the importance of Anthony Pilkington’s last-gasp equaliser on social media.

@SteFromWigan: “A point was the least we deserved today, gutted we didn't hang on for all three! Cracking away performance that though #wafc.”

@suzc90: “Massive massive point! It’s the least we deserved. Onto Hull on Wednesday now #wafc #utt #keepthefaith.”

@AS_Caspey: “Would've taken a point before hand, but yet again it could've been so much more. Other results not helped today but effectively 3 points clear due to goal difference. 2 tough games to come now #wafc.”

@jadewilson1994: “Decent point on the road, good to see us keep going to the end and not let our heads drop! Reece James is without doubt the best player we have had for a good few years #wafc.”

@EmmaThommo: “Big, big point that. Hopefully boost their confidence a bit too #wafc.”

@stuartalker: “Point probably fair there but dear me we missed some chances at 1-0! So wasteful in front of goal. Away end went mental when Pilkington bagged. Scenes! #wafc.”

@CraigVernazza: “Nothing beats an injury time goal. A well deserved big point that away from home. Get in!! #wafc.”

@WafcMatt3: “Crucial Point. Would’ve taken before game. Just a shame everyone else is winning #wafc.”

@csdoogz21: “@LaticsOfficial GET IN YOU BEAUTIES!!! I felt we deserved something out of that game and gotta love a last minute goal!!! Could be a vital point that. What is left to say about @reecejames69 just give him all the awards now and be done with it BEAST!!! ️.”