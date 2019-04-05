Bristol City boss acknowledges Wigan Athletic counterpart’s ‘masterful’ approach

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson is a big fan of Paul Cook and Wigan Athletic – and is well aware of the threat they’ll pose to his play-off-chasers this weekend.

Latics won the corresponding fixture at the DW back in September by the odd goal.

While the Robins have since moved up towards the top end, Latics have slipped into the bottom six.

Not that Johnson will be taking them lightly.

“Yeah, I like them,” he said. “They have good players, they work hard and get back behind the ball.

“We didn’t perform at our maximum against Wigan. And I think that’s a classic example.

“If you don’t perform in the Championship, you get beat fair and square. And we did.

“Does it have any bearing on Saturday’s result? Well, we try and learn our lessons.

“And it shouldn’t. It’s a new team and a new day, with teams in different positions in the league and fighting for different reasons.”

Despite their slip down the ladder, Johnson has a lot of respect for his opposite number.

“Full respect to Wigan and the work Paul Cook has done there,” he added.

“Obviously I’ve managed against him now a few times, and I know how masterful they are in that 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 shape.”