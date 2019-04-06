Bristol City boss: 'I like Wigan Athletic, they're easily a mid-table side'

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson showered Wigan Athletic with plaudits after seeing his side denied three points by a last-gasp equaliser at Ashton Gate.



Latics led 1-0 at the break through Reece James, but goals from Matty Taylor and Kasey Palmer midway through the second half put the Robins in front.

However, substitute Anthony Pilkington popped up right at the death to give Latics a point their overall performance deserved.

And despite seeing his own play-off hopes damaged, Johnson could not hide his admiration for Paul Cook's men in his post-match media.

“Wigan are a good side, I like them," he said.

"Their midfield and forward players are very, very good.

"They’ve got quality and they’re very physical with a lot of strength in there, and they can run.

"It was probably their best team, bar Michael Jacobs who was injured, they could’ve played and they had a strong bench too.

"Wigan are in a false position. They’re easily a mid-table side.

"I like a number of their players. They’ve got a good manager too."

That said, Johnson was understandably disappointed at seeing two points slip through his fingertips.

“For us to be 2-1 up on 94 minutes is a really good effort, considering the week we’ve had," acknowledged Johnson, whose side won at both Sheffield United and Middlesbrough in the previous seven days.

"The disappointing thing, naturally, is the last 45 seconds. We didn’t manage to do it.

"The boys were hanging at the end, but you've just got to see it out.

"At half-time I’d have taken the point. I thought we were a bit lethargic in the first half, lacking spark.

"The crowd gave it a right go for us."