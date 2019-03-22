Championship transfer rumours: Wigan Athletic facing competition from Luton Town for Scotland international

Here's all the latest rumours from around the Championship...

Wigan Athletic and Bristol City-linked Aberdeen player Graeme Shinnie is wanted by Luton Town, interim boss Mick Harford confirmed. (Luton Today)

Hull City captain Markus Henriksen has hinted that a move to Bordeaux is on the cards when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Hull Live)

Bristol City will target moves for Aston Villa's Scott Hogan, Bolton's Joe Williams and Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga in the summer. (Bristol Live)

Barnsley winger Ryan Hedges is being tracked by a number of Championship and SPL clubs. (HITC Sport)

West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon, currently on loan at Newcastle, is attracting interest from Everton. (Daily Star)

In other Baggies news, Oliver Burke is reportedly wanted by Crystal Palace in the summer despite expressing his openness to remaining at Celtic. (Express & Star)

Ryan Babel has revealed he considered joining Aston Villa, Tottenham and West Ham soon after Liverpool. (Voetbol International - in Netherlands)

Aston Villa will rival Newcastle United for Brentford defender Yoann Barbet, who is a free agent in the summer. (Calciomercato)