Evans above Latics’ price range

Wigan Athletic will have to continue their promotion push without the services of on-loan Wolves midfielder Lee Evans, who looks set to join Championship high-flyers Sheffield United.

The Wales midfielder, who has been outstanding in the engine room since his summer arrival from Molineux, was a surprise omission from the Latics side that drew 2-2 against Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

It’s understood Wolves recalled him from his loan just hours before kick-off, with Latics boss Paul Cook admitting after the game that things would become clear over the weekend.

“There’ll be something announced on Lee probably over the next 24 hours,” Cook revealed. “That was an internal decision if you like.”

And that ‘internal decision’ would appear to be electing not to match Sheffield United’s offer for the 23-year-old, which is believed to be in the region of £750,000.

The loss of Evans to Latics will be offset by the return to fitness of fellow Wales international midfielder Shaun MacDonald, who made the bench at Bournemouth after being out for nine months with a badly-broken leg.

And Max Power, who replaced Evans in the starting XI at the Vitality Stadium, will feel he’s earned a run in the side after impressing off the bench in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Cook also hinted after the game that a deal for Hearts forward Jamie Walker could be imminent, with confirmation expected as early as Monday.

“Obviously there’s something going on in the background there,” Cook said. “I’m sure there’ll be an announcement on that one as well.”