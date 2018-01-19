Ex-Latics keeper hangs up his gloves

Former Latics shot-stopper Jussi Jaaskelainen has retired from football to focus on his coaching career.

The Finish international made more than 40 appearances for Wigan Athletic from 2015 to 2017, and was a vital figure in the side when Latics gained promotion from League One in 2015-16 under Gary Caldwell.

Jaaskelainen kept 15 clean sheets in 32 games during the league-winning campaign, and set a new club record at the DW Stadium by keeping four consecutive clean sheets in his opening four home games, although the record has recently been broken by current goalkeeper Jamie Jones.

The 42-year-old was released by Wigan when his contract ran out last summer.

Jaaskelainen, who has also kept more than a century of clean sheets in the Premier League during his career for Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United, joined Indian Super League outfit Atletico Kolkata as a player/goalkeeping coach.

The veteran made his one and only appearance for them last month in a goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC, before recently announcing retirement on his 26-year playing career.

Jaaskelainen will be remaining in India until the end of the season, focusing on the coaching side of his role at the club.