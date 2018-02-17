Former Wigan Athletic boss sacked

Former Wigan Athletic manager Uwe Rosler has been sacked as boss of Fleetwood.

The Cod Army suffered a seventh straight defeat as they lost 3-0 at Doncaster on Saturday - a result which left last season’s play-off semi-finalists languishing in 20th, above the relegation zone on goal difference.

A club statement confirming the decision said: “Everyone at Fleetwood Town would like to place on record their thanks to Uwe for his hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.

“The search for his replacement will begin immediately, with Barry Nicholson and David Lucas taking charge of Tuesday’s game against Portsmouth.”

Rosler led Fleetwood to the League One play-offs last season against the odds, although they narrowly lost to Bradford one hurdle short of Wembley.

However, with remarkably symmetry to his spell with Latics, his second season wasn’t anywhere near as successful, and he leaves with the club in real danger of suffering the dreaded drop.