Former Wigan Athletic chairman David Sharpe to run a sports agency

David Sharpe has revealed his ambition to use his experience at Wigan Athletic to move into the sports agency industry.

The 27-year-old stepped down from his post as Latics chairman following the recent takeover of the club by IEC.

Sharpe said he wanted to stay in the game, and it seems his future will lie in the field of guiding and advising players rather than buying and selling them.

He is setting up ‘Sharpe Sports Management’, and will employ a team of agents to represent the stars of today and tomorrow.

“I was involved in a lot of negotiations during my time at Wigan so I know how it works,” he told Sky Sports News.

“I saw a lot of things that I didn’t quite agree with, that I would do differently.

“I’ve see the good agents, the bad agents, the indifferent agents, the lot.

“I’ve seen how they work, I’ve seen the level of trust and professionalism needed, and I’m sure I can do it right.

“With the right people round me, and the company we’re looking to put in place, we will do things right.”

Since leaving Latics, Sharpe has been working in a part-time advisory capacity with SciSports, whose business is data intelligence in the football industry.