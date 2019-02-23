‘Gutting’ to concede late leveller to Wigan Athletic - Ipswich Town star

Ipswich Town star Collin Quaner admitted Joe Garner’s last-gasp equaliser for Wigan Athletic, which denied the Tractor Boys a relegation lifeline, was ‘gutting’.

Garner, who joined Latics from Ipswich just before the transfer deadline last summer, converted Reece James’ right-wing delivery right at the death to ensure a share of the spoils .

And Quaner, who was fouled for the 32nd-minute penalty, converted by Will Keane, which gave Town the lead - seven minutes after Jonas Knudsen had been red-carded for pulling back Leon Clarke - could not hide his disappointment.

“It’s hard to sum up my emotions but it’s definitely been a hard day,” he said.

“The team put in an incredible shift right until the end and we were a man down too, so conceding like that late on is gutting.

“We defended so well and tactically we were excellent.

“The lads at the back put their bodies on the line all game but it just wasn’t quite enough.

“The boss was proud of us but disappointment overrides everything because we were so close to getting a huge win.

“We all feel that way.”

Town boss Paul Lambert conceded he could not have asked for any more from his players.

“We started the game really well, looked a real threat and could have had one or two goals,” assessed Lambert.

“We worked on a new formation during the week with three at the back, and it worked well - but the red card changed the game.

“I had no arguments with the decision. Jonas tugged him back and, if he’s the last man, he has to go.

“It was always going to be hard with 10 men for so long, but we defended brilliantly because you are going to expect Wigan to have the majority of the game.

“We had to do better to stop the cross going in for their goal, but performance-wise it was terrific and I can’t ask for anymore from the players.”