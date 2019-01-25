Jordan Flores' message to fans after leaving Wigan Athletic

Jordan Flores says he will leave Wigan Athletic with memories he will "never forget".

The midfielder has signed a two-year deal with League of Ireland side Dundalk FC.

The academy graduate leaves Latics having featured 12 times for the first team, in which time he scored twice.

"Thank you to everyone past and present who has helped me gain the experiences and memories that I will never forget!" tweeted the Aspull-based player.

"Also thanks to the supporters who have been brilliant for me through good and bad times."