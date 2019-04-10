Large screen to be installed at DW Stadium for Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors games

A permanent large HD screen is being installed at the DW Stadium for Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors matches in a bid.

The 60m LED screen will be erected in the summer by stadium technology experts ADI with the promise it will provide "a significant upgrade to the matchday experience".

Both clubs hope the screen will draw in new fans to their home games.

As well as "fan-rousing content", there will be a live match feed and replays on the big screen, said an ADI press release.

It will be installed in the corner between the North and East Stand - where the temporary screen is hung for Warriors' televised matches.

Jonty Castle, head of business development and customer experience at Wigan Athletic, said: "We're committed to delivering the best possible experience for our fans, which is why we appointed ADI to provide the solution for our new stadium LED screen.

"They not only offer industry leading display technology, but they really understand how to engage fans through content.

"We’ve got some big ideas for how we can use the screen to bring the club, our fans and our commercial partners all closer together on a matchday."

The screen is the latest improvement to the DW Stadium since Latics changed ownership; the Heineken Lounge and the area around the dressing rooms has been decorated with dual-branding and Latics' executive chairman Darren Royle recently said there were "loads of exciting" plans on the table for the venue.

Warriors' community and marketing director Martin Mcloughlin said: “We’re delighted to announce this news in conjunction with Wigan Athletic, in what we believe is another example of the town’s teams working together to great effect.

"Both organisations are laying the foundations at the DW Stadium to evolve the way in which our supporters engage with live sport. So this is great news on the whole."

"By having the screen we are hoping that we can continue to entertain our existing fans and hopefully draw more people to our sport to make a day out at the DW Stadium a more immersive and entertaining experience.”

Claire Fitzgerald-Firth, ADI’s client engagement manager, added: “The clubs came to us with a clear brief – to deliver a quality stadium display that will help transform the matchday

experience.

"Thanks to our new high resolution LED technology, combined with our understanding of how to use content to engage fans, we really feel we’ve achieved that.

“Because the DW Stadium is a multi-sport venue, we’ve designed a solution that provides a flexible platform to engage fans of both football and rugby league and we’re looking forward

to working with the clubs to help them deliver an exciting matchday experience.”