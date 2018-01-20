Massey: Signing players a statement of Wigan Athletic’s intent

Gavin Massey admits he’s in favour of Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook bringing in January reinforcements – despite the increased competition.

Latics are three points clear at the top of League One and through to the fourth round of the FA Cup, having dumped Premier League Bournemouth out of the competition in midweek.

But that hasn’t stopped Cook moving to strengthen his pool of players, in the form of Hearts forward Jamie Walker and Sunderland striker James Vaughan.

And Massey says he wouldn’t expect it any other way.

“This is a big club, and it’s no surprise to see players of that calibre coming in, to add to the quality already here,” acknowledged the Latics forward, who arrived from Leyton Orient last summer.

“We know what we want to achieve this season, and to do that we’ll need as many quality players as possible.

“We’re top of the league at the moment but we’re not settling for that, and it’s a great statement of intent.

“Everyone wants competition for places, no-one wants to be in their comfort zone.

If you’re not performing well, you shouldn’t be playing.” Cook is also believed to be looking to add a defender to his squad for the run-in, despite boasting the best defensive record in the country.

A shut-out at Plymouth this afternoon would equal a 15-year-old club record, and Massey admits the guys at the back deserve a collective pat on the back.

“Credit to our back four, our goalkeeper and our two holding midfielders,” he added.

“Seven clean sheets in a row in the league is some achievement.

“As an attacking player, it makes you feel so comfortable to do your job, knowing their doing their job at the other end.

“It’s up to us to open them up at the other end, and unfortunately the last three games at home (all 0-0 draws) hasn’t quite worked out. Three draws are still not bad results though, with the away form being as good as it is.”

Shrewsbury Town could go level on points with league-leaders Wigan Athletic if they manage to beat Doncaster Rovers at the New Meadow, and the Latics fall to a defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

Third-placed Blackburn Rovers – five points behind Wigan – travel to Uwe Rosler’s Fleetwood Town.