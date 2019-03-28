Nick Powell believes Wigan Athletic have ‘enough’ quality to stay in the Championship

Latics have just eight games remaining to secure their status – starting against Thomas Frank’s Brentford at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

And talisman Powell thinks Latics are good enough to avoid the dreaded drop to the third tier.

“I think we’ll stay up,” he told the Wigan Today.

“We’ve always had enough quality – it’s just some games haven’t gone for us, and other games we’ve just been poor ourselves.

“I mean, no-one blames each other and everyone accepts the responsibility for the position we are in, so it’s just the case now of fighting for everyone. But we should be able to do it.

“I’m feeling not too bad personally. We’ve got six weeks left of the season, so we’re just trying to get over the line and everyone is just trying to stay as sharp as they can for the last run.

“We’ll give our all and hopefully the fans will get behind us and we’ll stay up.”

Powell was on target for the sixth time this season as Latics brushed past neighbours Bolton Wanderers before the international break.

The 25-year-old felt Latics faced Bolton at the best possible time given their off-field financial troubles.

“Everyone loves a derby and everyone at Wigan obviously wants to beat Bolton,” added Powell, whose goal was one of the most bizarre of the season to date.

“It’s always great to score. I can’t believe what the keeper saw – or didn’t see.

“I think everyone saw on the replay that Crackers (Michael Jacobs) is blatantly behind him and I can’t believe he’s just put it down.

“But I’ll take them...Crackers will take the assist and I’ll take the goal!

“I was shocked Crackers passed. All the lads said to him after that ‘if that’s me, I’m touching it and shooting, I’m not passing it – no way!’

“I think considering Bolton’s situation...if you didn’t beat them, you would pretty much say that you’re in an absolute scrap.

“I don’t think Bolton was a turning point for us, I just think it was lucky that we had them at the time.”

Powell, who joined Latics from Manchester United in July 2016, is out of contract this summer.

While the fan-favourite kept his lips locked on whether he will remain at the DW beyond the summer, he is very content at the club.

“Yeah (I’m happy), I’ve never not been happy at Wigan,” he added.

“My recent injury has probably been my worst point, but you just keep going. I wasn’t right at the time, which then amplified my injury and I was out for three long months.

“It’s never nice to be injured, but it’s been good to get back out there with the lads.”