'Nothing changes', muses Wigan Athletic boss after Hull defeat

Paul Cook was choking on a sickening sense of deja vu as he assessed Wigan Athletic's latest setback on the road at Hull City.

For the umpteenth time this season, Latics threw away a good start and came home with nothing as they slipped down to fourth-bottom in the Championship.

Just like at Bristol City on Saturday, the visitors led at the interval, thanks to Nick Powell's seventh goal of the season.

But then, just like at Ashton Gate, individual errors cost them not only a much-needed win but even a point right at the death.

First Christian Walton spilled a long-range shot from Kamil Grosicki, allowing Fraizer Campbell to net an easy rebound.

Then, with seconds to go, Jordy De Wijs somehow managed to find himself free in the Latics box to plant an easy header past Walton into the roof of the net.

"Is it disappointment? Is it deja vu? It's whatever you want to call it," Cook mused.

"It's just us - and that's just the way it is.

"It's irrespective of formations, tactics, everything else.

"It just continues to be individual errors that cost us.

"I'd love to be able to say 'great respect to Hull, they're on a great run'.

"But we just have the ability to give teams goals, and nothing changes within that."

Cook predicted on Saturday these things would 'continue to happen' - and was unfortunately proved correct.

"It's a pattern...if you keep picking the same players, with the greatest of respect, the same things will happen," he acknowledged.

"We've got to cut out individual errors, but it's getting a little bit boring now.

"One week it's player 'a'. the next it's player 'b', the next it's player 'c'.

"I won't criticise my players, but I can't do nothing about some of the goals we're conceding.

"We're 89 minutes into a game where we've defended something like 15 corners, and their lad scores a header in the middle of the goal.

"Come on, we're supposed to be better than that."

That said, Latics were hard done-by early on, when Hull defender Todd Kane was very fortunate to escape with only a yellow card, despite handling the ball to deny Josh Windass a clear goalscoring opportunity.

"With all due respect, referees come up with stuff these days and it's absolutely mind-blowing," added Cook.

"He's not the last man? There's four of them (officials) out there...yes I thought it was a red."