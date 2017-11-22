‘Overwhelmed’ Ryan left holding the baby!

‘Daddy Cool’ Ryan Colclough admits he ‘panicked a little bit’ when he received the call his partner had gone into labour during Wigan Athletic’s 3-0 victory over Doncaster on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old has made headlines around the world after dashing down the tunnel shortly after scoring his second and Wigan’s third goal just before the hour mark, arriving at the hospital in full kit and boots just in time to see baby Harley Thomas Colclough entering the world, weighing 8lbs 6!

“I’m still a little bit overwhelmed by it all,” Colclough acknowledged.

“It’s a great feeling and I couldn’t have wished for it to have gone any better.

“Just before I scored my second goal I looked over to my dad in the crowd, and he gave me the nod that her waters had gone, so my head was a little bit battered!

“The ball was still in play so I couldn’t come off the pitch.

“After the goal I’ve looked over to the manager, and he’s told me to come off.

“I’ve just gone straight down the tunnel, grabbed my keys and my phone and gone to hospital!”

Colclough insists there was little warning about the drama that was about to unfold as he was named in the starting XI.

“We’d gone for a scan earlier in the day, but the midwife had said it was very much still tucked up in there, and it could be a couple of days,” he revealed.

“We weren’t too worried, and I l left for the football as usual.

“Obviously it then came out of the blue, and I just panicked a little bit!

“The baby was born 30 minutes after I got to the hospital, so it was in the nick of time!”

Mum Steph and baby are both doing well and expected home shortly, although Colclough is starting to feel the effects of a hectic 24 hours.

“I had a couple of hours sleep, that’s about it,” he told BBC Radio Manchester.

“It’s been a great feeling - both on and off the pitch.

“The whole family have had a lot of supportive messages, so many best wishes, which we’re so grateful for.”