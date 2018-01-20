Plymouth 1 Wigan Athletic 3

Goals from Will Grigg, Nathan Massey and Dan Burn gave Wigan Athletic a 3-1 victory at Plymouth that was by no means as comfortable as the scoreline would suggest.

But it was enough to extend Wigan’s lead at the top of League One to five points over both Blackburn - who won 2-1 at Fleetwood - and Shrewsbury, who were held at home by Doncaster, despite having led 2-0.

Latics had to come from behind for their win, after Graham Carey opened the scoring for the home side on 27 minutes from the penalty spot.

The in-form playmaker kept his cool from 12 yards after being tripped in the area by Chey Dunkley.

While it was no more than Plymouth deserved for a positive start, Latics hauled themselves back on level terms within two minutes.

Nick Powell supplied the magic from the right, and Will Grigg -playing with strapping on his right thigh - toed the ball home from close range.

Latics then did well to withstand some concerted pressure from the home side, before shocking Home Park by taking the lead on the stroke of half-time.

After a Plymouth break broke down, Max Power carried the ball fully 50 yards before crossing for Massey to steer the ball home from 15 yards.

And the points were safe midway through the second period when Power’s pinpoint corner was headed home, via a slight deflection, by centre-back Burn.

The only disappointment was Latics failing to record man eighth league clean sheet on the road, which would have equalled a 15-year-old club record.

But Paul Cook will be more concerned with the bigger picture, and his side taking another significant step towards their goal of promotion.