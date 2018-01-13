Posh boss: Lack of belief cost us Wigan win

Peterborough manager Grant McCann felt a bit more ‘sharpness and belief’ from his side would have seen them complete a famous league double over Wigan Athletic.

Posh became the third side in a row to hold Latics to a 0-0 draw at the DW Stadium.

And after soaking up everything the home side had to throw at them, the visitors had chances in the second half to repeat their victory in the corresponding fixture back in September.

Jack Marriott forced a couple of fine saves from Latics goalkeeper Christian Walton, while the 17-goal striker thought he’d found a winner in stoppage-time - only to be brought back by an offside flag.

“I hope the decision was right,” McCann mused. “Ive seen it back and I’ve seen them given.

“And what a reward that would have been for a great defensive effort.

“The blocks and tackles made by Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli and the back four were outstanding.

“Our goalkeeper has not had a great deal to do. If anything we had the better chances.

“I didn’t expect this game to finish 0-0, and nor did their manager. It was two sides who play in similar ways.

“They had their full-backs pushed up high and they play between lines, but we restricted them to few chances.

“We tried to get forward as well. I was determined not to sit back like many other teams have done here and I made two very positive substitutions in the second half.

“It was disappointing not to score with the attacking power we have.

“We just lacked a bit of sharpness and belief around their penalty area.

“But it’s a good result against a very good side and it’s completed a great week for the club.

“For the third game in a row we stayed strong for 90 minutes and managed the game very well.”