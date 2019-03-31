Social media reaction: Wigan Athletic 0 Brentford 0

Wigan Athletic moved four points clear of the relegation zone after they earned a hard-fought point against Brentford at the DW Stadium.

The visitors impressed as they controlled the ball for large spells of the match, but Latics arguably had the best share of the chances to win the game.

Anthony Pilkington had a goal ruled out for offside while Chey Dunkley hit the upright for Latics in the second-half.

Following the stalemate, Latics moved down one place to 20th but a point further clearer of the drop zone.

Here’s what a selection of Latics fans had to say on social media after the goalless draw with Brentford.

@Matty_Ox10: “Decent point, probably needed to and should've won, garner should never have come off and mcmanaman should've been on 20 minutes sooner #wafc.”

@WAFCNathan: “Don’t see how people are complaining about today. Clean sheet against a very good attacking side, point gained on Rotherham and Massey/Dunkley could have even won it #wafc”

@DanRodenby: “Think Cook thinks we’re playing Barcelona. Shows opposition way, way too much respect. Pressed them high & played football for 20 minutes second half & done well. Other than that, happy to stand & watch, setup for a point. Not good enough. #wafc”

@WafcMatt3: “We’ve gained a point on Rotherham and millwall. We keep going #wafc.”

@AS_Caspey: “Good point that. Further away from Rotherham and Millwall. Closer to those above. Away games to come though, be great to get something from them #wafc.”

@SteFromWigan: “Feel a bit torn after that - feels a good point, considering how good Brentford were on the ball (and diving), while feeling upset we didn't score in 2nd half (linesmon allowing)

#wafc.”

@NeilBurrowsUK: “Very lucky that this is the worst bunch of Championship teams in living memory. Need to do all we can to improve the squad next season. This team, this manager will finish rock bottom without a lot of help! #wafc.”

@wafc_dan: “Swansea, Reading, Stoke, Middlesbrough and Brentford all 0-0s at home. That just shows how dire our attacking stuff is #wafc.”

@wafcian: “Bossed the 2nd half but didn’t take our chances again, looked tired at end after a week off... away games to come #wafc.”

@TH11513: “We don’t look like a team battling relegation, so lethargic yet again. Cook seemingly has absolutely no plan B. Feel we’re relying on Rotherham just to be worse than us, not good enough.

#wafc.”

@jollylatic: “Decent #wafc point against a decent side. If it wernt for good keeping and the woodwork it maybe could have been 3.”

@TomClisham: “I’d love to see what we do in training , it’s just a full 90 minutes of hoof ball. So negative yet again. #wafc.”

@Bobsmit37918: “We gained a point but it feels like a loss , Bristol next up , need to up our game , time is getting on #wafc @LaticsOfficial.”

@DanielWalsh12: “My pick for Man Of The Match would be Brentford's physio, covered so much ground today #wafc.”

@_LaurenC30: “A points better than nowt, I’ll take that #wafc”