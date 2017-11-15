UPDATED: Flores out of hospital

Jordan Flores is back at home in Wigan - just over three weeks after the car crash that could easily have claimed his life.

And the 22-year-old will kick-off his rehab on Friday at the Wigan Athletic Training Centre at Euxton to try to get his career back on track.

Flores was involved in a head-on collision on October 23 while driving to training at Chesterfield, whom he joined on loan for the season.

Since then he’s been convalescing in Sheffield Northern General Hospital, hoping to avoid the need for back surgery.

And dad Manny could not hide his delight - and relief - that a period of rest and recuperation looks to have worked.

“He was released yesterday (Tuesday), we’re all made up,” Manny told the Wigan Post.

“Over the weekend he was measured and fitted for a brace, and he sat up on Saturday for the first time.

“He had an x-ray on Monday with the brace on, stood up for the first time since the crash.

“Everything was in position, and he’s managed to walk a few steps.

“He’s been helped a lot by the use of a muscle stimulation machine provided by Wigan Athletic, which has really helped him to get moving.

“The doctor asked him when he wanted to go home, and he said: ‘Now!’

“He’ll be in the brace for three months, he’s got another x-ray in two weeks, and it’s finding out what he can and can’t do.

“His rehab starts on Friday, and it’ll be nice to get him back into a routine, seeing the lads at the training ground and becoming part of the group again.”

Manny revealed earlier this month the debt of gratitude the family owed to the Wigan public, who have offered support to Jordan ‘in their hundreds’ to wish him back to good health.

“We’re all over the moon, the whole family” acknowledged Manny.

“He’s not healed yet, but he’s relaxing, he’s watching telly - and he’s home.

“We’re all keeping a positive mindset, and he’s determined to recover as best he can.

“As a family, it’s also made us focus on what’s important.

“It’s baby steps at the moment, with small goals.

“Once he’s reached his next target, we tick it off and he goes for the next one.

“He could still have a great career, and he has to see this as a wake-up call.

“You can’t take anything for granted in life - and he’s grateful at being given a second chance.”