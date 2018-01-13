Wigan Athletic 0 Peterborough 0

Wigan Athletic were held to a 0-0 draw by Peterborough - their third stalemate in a row at the DW - but ended up extending their lead at the top of League One to three points.

Despite the second-half introduction of new signing James Vaughan off the bench, Latics were unable to break down Posh - one of only three sides to have beaten them in the league so far.

The most significant movement was probably elsewhere, with Shrewsbury losing 3-1 at Blackburn, who are now five points off the pace in third.

In fairness, Latics did everything they could to break the deadlock, and dominated for the majority of a frustrating afternoon.

But Dan Burn and Nick Powell saw shots blocked, while Vaughan saw his couple of efforts well saved by Jonathan Bond.

At the other end, Posh were always dangerous on the break, with Jack Marriott - the division’s top scorer with 17 - dovetailing nicely with Marcus Maddison.

Christian Walton, keeping his seventh league clean sheet in a row, was called upon to twice deny Marriott from close range.

And when Marriott did find the net in stoppage-time, Latics were indebted to the assistant referee on the near side for putting her flag up for offside.