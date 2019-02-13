Wigan Athletic 0 Stoke City 0

Not even the second-half return of Nick Powell from injury - after almost three months out - could break the deadlock as Wigan Athletic and Stoke City cancelled themselves out at the DW Stadium.

Stoke hit the post at the end of the first half when Latics centre-back Cedric Kipre deflected a Joe Allen shot onto the outside of the upright.

And substitute James McClean - the former Latics hero - had two decent chances in the second half, which he couldn’t take advantage of.

For Latics, Reece James saw a long-range shot well saved by Jack Butland, with Michael Jacobs coming close twice in the opening 10 minutes.

But they remain seven points clear of the drop zone, ahead of a 10-day break because of Derby’s FA Cup commitments this weekend.