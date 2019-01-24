Wigan Athletic allow Alex Bruce to join Kilmarnock

Alex Bruce’s Wigan Athletic career is over after he agreed to join SPL title challengers Kilmarnock.

The 34-year-old has only made one appearance for Latics this term, in the 3-1 Carabao Cup first-round defeat at Rotherham last August.

And his departure will free up some room on the wage bill for Paul Cook to strengthen his squad this month.

Bruce joined Latics just a few weeks into last season – ironically after scoring against Paul Cook’s side for Bury in the opening month.

But he was never more than back-up for Dan Burn and Chey Dunkley, who hardly missed a game in the League One title-winning campaign.

Bruce made only 12 appearances, with eight of them coming in the league.

Despite penning a further 12-month deal last summer, he slipped even further down the pecking order following the arrival of Cedric Kipre.

Although Dan Burn has now departed for Brighton, Bruce hasn’t even been close to the matchday squad in recent weeks.

He is expected to sign an 18-month deal with Killie as soon as his severance package with Latics has been rubber-stamped.

Kilmarnock are currently second in the SPL, a point behind leaders Celtic having played a game more.

Bruce won’t be the only exit from the DW Stadium this month with Jordan Flores and Shaun MacDonald – who are both out of contract at the end of the season – expected to move on to pastures new.

Leonardo Da Silva Lopes, who joined the club last summer from Peterborough and is regarded as one for the future, could also be allowed out to gain some much-needed first-team football.

And there’s the small matter of Sunderland’s protracted chase of Will Grigg, and the increasing likelihood of a FOURTH bid for the hitman.