Wigan Athletic are good...but we were better - Powell

Chris Powell admitted his Southend United side were excellent value for their 3-1 victory over a ‘good’ Wigan Athletic side with a ‘good’ manager.

Latics came unstuck for the first time in 17 matches on the south coast, with Southend bossing a rather one-sided encounter from the off.

It’s been a dream start in the job for Powell, who replaced Phil Brown in the hotseat last month, and has become the first Southend boss to win his first three matches in charge.

“I heard about it in the week and it doesn’t mean much to be honest,” said Powell.

“I think everyone likes plaudits, but it was just all about today and getting the team ready for what we knew would be a tough game.

“The players are working hard to stay in the position of being in front in games and any setbacks we’ve had, we’ve just dusted ourselves down and got on with it.

“I’m disappointed that we haven’t got a clean sheet, that would have been really good us against Wigan.

“But they’re always going to test you with the players they’ve got, with the squad they’ve got.

“They’re a good team, they’ve got a good manager but I’ve got a good team as well and I actually look around my dressing and think there are some good players in here.

“We negotiated it brilliantly and I thought the players, to a man, stuck to what we spoke about and I’m really pleased for them.

“Regardless of what’s gone on earlier in the season, all I can talk about is the support and the effort I’ve had from them and the application from my staff, and more importantly from our supporters and the club.”

Thew only downside for Powell is his side can’t fully enjoy such a big win, with the focus already switching to Tuesday night’s clash against rock-bottom Bury.

“My only thing is that we don’t have a week to bask in the glory of it!” added Powell.

“We have an important game, if not a bigger game against the side that is bottom of the league.

“It’s good for everyone today and we can have a nice Saturday evening, but I’m already thinking about Bury.”