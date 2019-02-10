Wigan Athletic boss: Josh Windass can be the new Will Grigg!

Paul Cook has backed Josh Windass to take advantage of the departure of Will Grigg and become Wigan Athletic’s main man in front of goal.

The 25-year-old scored his third goal in as many matches on Saturday to ensure Latics came away from Rotherham with a precious point.

And with Latics looking for someone to pick up where Grigg left off, Cook feels Windass - who took time to settle in following his arrival last summer from Rangers - can fill the void.

When asked whether Grigg’s exit could open a door for Windass, Cook replied: “I’ve always felt that.

“I think people can sometimes be very judgmental on players very quickly.

“Josh has so many qualities to be a really top footballer.

“He can finish with the best of them...when he breaks those lines and gets in behind, he can be deadly.

“He could have had more goals, he’s missed a lot of chances, including a penalty at Millwall.

“He could easily have been sitting on a number of goals that would have people going: ‘wow’.

“And I think those missing goals are about to come, because he’s in such a good place.

“He just needs to concentrate on what he’s good at - finishing, scoring goals, and all the things good No.10s can do.”

Cook handed a debut at the New York Stadium to Beni Baningime, the on-loan Everton midfielder, and felt the 20-year-old would have learned a lot from the experience.

“It must have been such a culture shock for Beni to come into the team for a game like that, coming from Everton,” added Cook, who saw Lee Evans drop out on the morning of the game due to illness.

“But we had no choice really, and I thought he acquitted himself really well, and grew into the game.”