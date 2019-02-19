Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has high hopes for the future

Paul Cook admits he is optimistic about the rest of the season as he doesn’t have to “rush players back” from injury.

The squad are today back at their training base in Euxton after using their weekend without a fixture to head to Dubai for a training camp.

And after a successful trip, which included a 4-3 friendly win over Chinese Super League champions Shanghai SIPG, Cook is preparing his troops to face bottom club Ipswich at the DW on Saturday.

“The great thing about having a full-strength squad at the moment...players coming back from injury aren’t being thrown in – and getting injured again,” said the manager.

“Players have been put back in this season after they’ve returned to training.

“The good thing at the moment, with the squad the way it is and playing well, is the returning lads are now getting training time before they’re put back in.

“There’s no-one being rushed back in because we’re short.”

Latics lead the sides in the drop zone by five points, and have 14 games to consolidate their Championship status.

And while being wary of potential slip-ups, Cook is confident his side have enough quality to avoid getting dragged into a relegation battle.

““At the moment, all the cycles within the club are going well – although we know that can change at any time,” he said. “But at the moment I’m feeling very optimistic about what the future holds.”