Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook ‘not worried’ over star man Nick Powell

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook hopes star man Nick Powell will be in the frame to play a role in their survival fight.

Powell was hooked at half time against Hull City on Wednesday, after putting his side in front, with a suspected hamstring problem.

But Cook told his pre-match press conference on Friday morning: “We’re not worried about him at the minute.

“It was precautionary for sure.”

With five games left in their campaign and Latics two points above the drop zone, Cook admitted losing Powell would be a bloody nose.

“In terms of the game now, we’re no different to any other team, if you were to lose a player at this stage in the season the likelihood is you’ve lost him for the season,” he said.

“For the position we’re in, losing one of our better players, and Powelly is one of those for sure, it’s not something we want or we need.”

Anthony Pilkington missed Wednesday’s loss with an injury sustained last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bristol City, whilst Gary Roberts and Callum McManaman remain doubtful for Sunday’s clash at the DW Stadium.

And Michael Jacobs is unavailable for the remainder of the campaign.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s game.