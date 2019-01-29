Wigan Athletic complete signing of Danny Fox from Nottingham Forest

Paul Cook has hailed the capture of Danny Fox from Nottingham Forest as a ‘great addition’ to his Wigan Athletic squad.

As expected, Latics have completed the signing of the 32-year-old defender on an initial 18-month contract, for a fee believed to be in the region of £300,000.

“Danny has great experience in the Premier League and Championship and is a great addition to our squad,” enthused the Latics chief.

“Great credit to Danny for joining us after captaining Nottingham Forest in their promotion push in the Championship.

“I think our supporters would appreciate that leadership and experience amongst our very young back five has been something we have been searching for, and we are delighted to have found it in Danny.”

Fox, who came through the ranks at Everton, has made more than 450 career appearances, and has played in both the Premier League and Champions League.