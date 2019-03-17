Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Bolton Wanderers

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that battered Bolton 5-2 and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):

Christian Walton: 7 - Made a couple of brilliant saves at crucial stages to ensure his return to the side was a winning one.

Nathan Byrne: 8 - Tireless shift down the right, laid on the fifth goal and a coat of paint away from his first goal for the club.

Cedric Kipre: 7 - Restored to the side and stood up strong against physical Wanderers attack. Headed a good chance over.

Chey Dunkley: 7 - Normal service resumed after shaky display at Blackburn, looks happier with Kipre alongside him.

Antonee Robinson: 7 - Fantastic energy and pace gives Latics an added dimension down the left, some good crosses.

Reece James: 8 - Donaldson trying to shoulder-barge him off the ball - and ending up on the deck - says it all. Imperious again.

Sam Morsy: 8 - Managing to retain his bite in midfield while remaining out of trouble, should have scored goal his display warranted.

* Michael Jacobs: 9 - Set the tone with two brilliant early runs. Scored one, assisted two, could have scored three more. Just brilliant. *

Nick Powell: 8 - Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Assist for Massey’s goal was textbook Powell, and scored the third - bizarre - goal.

Gavin Massey: 8 - Presence down the flank has been badly missed this season, scored second goal at a crucial time.

Joe Garner: 9 - Got Latics off to a flyer and won absolutely everything in the air against defenders twice his size. New fans’ favourite.

Subs:

Josh Windass (for Powell, 71): 7 - Put himself about and kept up the tempo.

Leon Clarke (for Garner, 71): 7 - Picked up where Garner left off, and rounded off the scoring with fine header.

Darron Gibson (for Massey, 83): Extra protection in front of the backline.

Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Jonas Olsson, Kal Naismith, Callum McManaman.

Star Man: Michael Jacobs

Bolton (4-4-1-1): Matthews; Lowe, Hobbs, Beevers, Taylor; O’Neil, J Williams, Connolly, Buckley; Donaldoson; Magennis.

Subs: B Williams, Wilson, Wheater, Noone (for Buckley, 82), Olkowski (for Lowe, 8), Connell, Ameobi (for Donaldson, 46).

Shots on target: 7-4

Shots off target: 3-5

Corners: 4-9

Possession (%): 48-52

Fouls conceded: 16-13

Yellow cards: 0-1

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 13,664

Referee: Robert Jones