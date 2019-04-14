Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Norwich City

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 1-1 with Norwich City and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):

Christian Walton: 7 - Brave decision from Paul Cook to stick with him after costly errors at Hull in midweek, but more than repaid his manager with faultless display.

Nathan Byrne: 7 - Not able to get forward as much as he'd have liked but defensively sound, and well protected down the right by Massey.

Chey Dunkley: 7 - Stood up strong against one of the best attacks in the division, looked far more comfortable than in recent weeks, great to see.

Danny Fox: 8 - Very reassuring presence since his January arrival, but once again forced off by injury and fingers crossed it's not serious.

Antonee Robinson: 7 - Gives Latics an added dimension down the left, resulting in several shooting opportunities...although right foot needs work...

Reece James: 9 - Another imperious display, capped by nerves of steel from the penalty spot just before the break. Never a chance he wasn't scoring.

* Sam Morsy: 9 - Covered every single blade of grass inside the DW Stadium, twice, and a tireless worker alongside James to keep Latics on the front foot. *

Gavin Massey: 7 - Great shift at both ends before his substitution, might have made more of an early shooting chance.

Lee Evans: 8 - Major surprise to see him handed the 'Powell' role behind the frontman, but put himself about well and staked a claim for more regular inclusion.

Kal Naismith: 8 - Another whose selection raised eyebrows pre-match, but also rose to the occasion, and one run in the second run almost laid on a goal for Clarke.

Leon Clarke: 8 - Given the nod over Garner and best game for Latics, unlucky to see 'goal' ruled out for offside as well as seeing another effort tipped inches wide.

Subs:

Josh Windass (for Massey, 72): Squeezed out of the side and not long to impress.

Nick Powell (for Naismith, 72): Given all-clear after hamstring scare and decent run-out.

Jonas Olsson (for Fox, 89): Old head perfect for stoppage-time cameo.

Subs not used: Owen Evans, Cedric Kipre, Darron Gibson, Joe Garner.



Star Man: Sam Morsy



Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Lewis; Trybull, McLean; Cantwell, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Pukki.

Subs: McGovern, Vrancic (for Lewis, 76), Leitner (for Trybull, 76), Rhodes (for Cantwell, 76), Klose, Hanley, Srbeny.



Shots on target: 4-4

Shots off target: 10-4

Corners: 5-8

Possession (%): 35-65

Fouls conceded: 19-13

Yellow cards: 2-2

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 15,655

Referee: James Linington