Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Queens Park Rangers

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that deservedly beat Queens Park Rangers 2-1 and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):

Jamie Jones: 7 - A couple of vital saves, although one came after a rare handling error, in another generally good display.

Nathan Byrne: 7 - Switched to right-back in the reshuffle but got forward at every opportunity to support the attack.

Cedric Kipre: 6 - Given a tough time by the Rangers frontline and perhaps fortunate to escape with only a yellow late on when caught the wrong side.

Danny Fox: 8 - Handed the captain’s armband on debut and brought an immediate calmness to the backline, looks a cracking signing on first look.

Kal Naismith: 6 - Growing into the left-back role although, by his own admission, didn’t make the most of crossing opportunities that are usually his forte.

Lee Evans: 7 - Senior figure in the new-look engine room, spread the ball around as well as getting stuck in.

Reece James: 8 - First start in the midfield and looked like he’d played there for years, frightening how good this kid could be when he matures.

Anthony Pilkington: 7 - Couple of jaw-dropping moments of skill that underline his Premier credentials, even more to come when he gets fully match fit.

Josh Windass: 8 - Showed great composure to open the scoring and looks to be growing into this role in the absence of Nick Powell.

Michael Jacobs: 7 - Welcome addition back to the side after injury, adds creativity and a work ethic.

*Leon Clarke: 8 - Marked his second ‘debut’ for Latics with an assist and the match-winning goal - and has already pinched the famous ‘Will Grigg’ chant!*

Subs:

Joe Garner (for Clarke, 76): 6 - Took over from Clarke and was his usual nuisance without threatening the goal.

Darron Gibson (for Pilkington, 77): 5 - Not an ideal time of the game to come on and struggled to get going.

Chey Dunkley (for Fox, 79): 6 - Squeezed out of the side to accommodate Fox but stood up to be counted in a frenzied finale.

Subs not used: Christian Walton, Beni Baningime, Callum McManaman, Gary Roberts.

Star Man: Leon Clarke

QPR: Lumley; Furlong, Leistner, Lynch, Bidwell; Wszolek, Scowen, Luongo, Freeman; Eze, Wells.

Subs: Ingram, Hall, Cousins, Manning (for Luongo, 88), Smith (for Eze, 63), Samuel (for Wszolek, 46), Kakay.

Shots on target: 3-5

Shots off target: 1-7

Corners: 3-6

Possession (%): 44-56

Fouls conceded: 11-12

Yellow cards: 3-1

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 9,799

Referee: Scott Duncan