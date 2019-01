Wigan Athletic have confirmed the loan signing of Everton midfielder Beni Baningime on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who grew up in Wigan and whose brother, Divin, plays for Latics Under-18s has played for the Toffees in the Premier League and Europa League.

“Beni is a bright, energetic midfielder who was playing in the Premier League for Everton last season – he is a strong addition to our group,” said boss Paul Cook.