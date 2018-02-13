Wigan Athletic skipper told: Play it again, Sam!

Paul Cook says he’ll have no qualms in fielding Sam Morsy against Blackpool – despite the threat of suspension looming over the Wigan Athletic skipper.

Morsy has nine bookings for the season, and a 10th tonight would see him miss Monday’s huge FA Cup fifth-round tie against Manchester City.

However, Cook says the idea of leaving out his on-field leader hasn’t entered his mind.

“There’s no question of Sam Morsy being left out of the team,” Cook said.

“No-one’s thinking about Manchester City.

“The biggest game of the season so far is the one right in front of us – and that’s Blackpool.”

Latics are looking to get back to winning ways after Saturday’s shock 3-1 defeat at Southend.

Cook admitted his side had been punished for their worst display of the season, and he says harsh words were said in the aftermath.

“Dressing rooms are private places, but we demand that our players turn up,” added Cook.

“We turned up in work ethic at Southend, but we never turned up how we were supposed to – not the team we’ve been all season.

“The reason we’ve been the best team in the division so far is we’ve managed to find a way to win games.

“At Southend, we couldn’t find a way, we struggled to find a way, and that’s the disappointing thing.

“That led to me and the lads having interactions, that I believe are correct.

“And that’s not just me having a one-way conversation, because I like to engage with the lads.

“If some lads think we should do something different, let’s have it out, and we’ll come to an agreement.

“But I have to say there wasn’t too much conversation coming back to me on Saturday, I have to say!”

James Vaughan, who is cup-tied in the FA Cup, could make his first start for Latics after a goalscoring cameo off the bench at Southend.