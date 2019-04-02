Wigan Athletic star hoping point will be proved

Joe Garner believes Wigan Athletic’s point against Brentford could prove to be ‘massive’ in the final shake-up.

Latics dropped a place on the ladder at the weekend but increased the gap to the drop zone to four points with seven games to go.

“I’ll tell you at the end of the season if it was enough!” quipped Garner, who put in another impressive showing ploughing the lone furrow.

“We got a clean sheet, a point, and it’s a point we maybe might not have got at the start of the season.

“Hopefully we’ll look back at the end of the season and consider it a massive point.

“If you keep picking up points in this league you slowly get to where you want to be.

“With the win over Bolton, that makes it four points from two games, which you’d take at any level.”

Garner is now undisputed first-choice striker at Wigan after starting the campaign behind Will Grigg and James Vaughan in the pecking order.

He is currently top scorer on seven – six of which have come in the last 13 games – and is targeting double figures before the end of the campaign.

“I’ve always been confident I can get goals at this level,” the former Preston and Ipswich striker added.

“I’ve always managed to score goals in the past, and hopefully there’s a few more to come yet.

“I’d like to have a few more, but it is what it is.

“I’ll keep hard, working hard for the team, and hopefully we’ll get our rewards.”