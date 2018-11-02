Wigan Athletic takeover done - signed, sealed and delivered!

The takeover of Wigan Athletic has reached the final stage after the shareholders of prospective owners International Entertainment Corporation returned an almost unanimous vote in favour at an EGM overnight.

The vote was expected to be little more than a formality, and indeed 99.9997 per cent (771,839,355 votes) gave it their backing with 0.0003 per cent (2,000 votes) against.

Latics have yet to make a statement, but this weekend’s home game against Leeds United will formally mark the handing over of power from the Whelan family, who have steered the club to unprecedented glory and incredible memories over the last 23 years.

The deal, believed to worth just over £22million, also includes the DW Stadium, the Training Centre at Euxton, the club’s Academy home at Christopher Park and the site of the old ‘Sharpy’s’ restaurant next to the stadium.

“The Company is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on Friday, 2 November 2018,” an IEC statement read.

All four of the following motions were passed by the same 99.9997 per cent vote:-

* To approve, confirm and ratify the Share Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and authorise any one or more of the Directors to take all steps necessary or expedient in his/her opinion to implement and/or give effect to the Share Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

* To approve, confirm and ratify the Property Agreement A and the transactions contemplated thereunder and authorise any one or more of the Directors to take all steps necessary or expedient in his/her opinion to implement and/or give effect to the Property Agreement A and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

* To approve, confirm and ratify the Property Agreement B and the transactions contemplated thereunder and authorise any one or more of the Directors to take all steps necessary or expedient in his/her opinion to implement and/or give effect to the Property Agreement B and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

* To approve, confirm and ratify the Property Agreement C and the transactions contemplated thereunder and authorise any one or more of the Directors to take all steps necessary or expedient in his/her opinion to implement and/or give effect to the Property Agreement C and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

The statement added: “As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions, the Resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.”