The Latics boss hopes to strengthen the team’s central defence and midfield to increase cover and competition.

He said: “"Our squad is still very light, we've made some quality signings, in my opinion we need five or six more to be competitive in every game.

"With our depth, I think people can see at the top end of the pitch we look okay, we've plenty of competition for places and in the wide areas.

"It's the central areas - central defence, cover at the back, centre midfield. In a normal campaign it's testing and taxing.

"Throw Covid in there as well, you are going to need depth in numbers otherwise once the window's closed, you'll be found wanting.

"We're going to need more if we are to be competitive in every game."

We have gathered the best of today’s League One rumours below...

1. Bolton Wanderers duo offered contract extensions following loan moves Ian Evatt has admitted Bolton Wanderers pair Dennis Politic and Ronan Darcy have both been offered contract extensions on their deals that end next summer. Politic has joined Port Vale on a season-long loan while Darcy is set to move to Norway on a short-term basis. (The Bolton News) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

2. Former goalkeeper back training with Charlton Athletic Ex-Charlton Athletic keeper Stephen Henderson is back training with the club after being released by Crystal Palace. The 33-year-old played for the Addicks between 2014 and 2016. (The 72) Photo: Pete Norton Buy photo

3. Lincoln City will have to sell up to buy Scottish left-back Lincoln City have had multiple bids rejected for Dundee United’s Jamie Robson and will most likely have to sell to be able to afford the defender. Sunderland had also expressed interest in Robson in recent weeks. (The 72) Photo: Steve Welsh Buy photo

4. Joey Barton makes admission amidst Lincoln City transfer interest Joey Barton has admitted that Bristol Rovers are in a difficult situation after Lincoln City bid for striker Brandon Hanlan. He said the forward wants to move to the League One club but “we’re not getting offered the money we’ve paid for him.” (Football League World) Photo: Dan Mullan Buy photo