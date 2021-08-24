Wigan Athletic drew Bolton in the Carabao Cup following their penalty shoot-out win over Hull City earlier this month.

On the clash, Richardson said: "It's two fantastic football clubs - I've been very fortunate to experience both the clubs in playing for one and managing the other one.

"There are some fantastic people at both clubs and it'll be a fantastic spectacle for both sets of supporters.”

There is expected to be a bumper crowd for the cup tie.

We have gathered the best of today's League One transfer rumours below...

